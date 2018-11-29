Joy Behar Says Trump Won’t Pardon Manafort Because He’s Saving Them ‘For His Children’

Joy Behar said Thursday on “The View” that President Donald Trump won’t pardon Paul Manafort because “he has to save the pardons for his children.”

The conversation began with the news about former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who entered a new guilty plea on Thursday. (RELATED: Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty To Charge In Mueller Probe)

Former prosecutor Sunny Hostin said that she believed a “smoking gun” was coming.

“There will be documents, negotiation documents. There could be tapes,” she explained on the show. “That’s the funny thing, when people lie to federal prosecutors, don’t they know that federal prosecutors usually don’t even ask questions they don’t know the answer to already? Like they have the Federal Bureau of Investigation working for them, the best investigative tool in the world.”

Co-host Meghan McCain argued that former Trump campaign manager Manafort was the real problem, particularly the fact that the president said recently that a pardon for Manafort was not “off the table.”

“The thing that makes me most angry is the idea that Paul Manafort could possibly be pardoned,” she said.

“His relationship with Trump aside,” McCain continued. “He’s a traitor to the United States of America one way or the other. You should not — like all this other stuff aside, he helped Vladimir Putin. He’s a traitor to the United States of America. If he is pardoned, I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Behar waved off the notion of a Manafort pardon, saying, “I think he has to save the pardons for his children, frankly … There’s a lot of kids in the family.”

Hostin concluded the segment by pointing out the fact that prosecutors could get around a presidential pardon by instead charging people on a state level.

