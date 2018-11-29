This Deal On Zero Gravity Chairs Proves Cyber Week Is The Best Time To Buy Patio Furniture

Yesterday, we told you that Cyber Week was the best time to buy outdoor patio furniture. Turned out we were even more right than we knew at the time. In a one-day-only deal, zero gravity chairs are as much as 30 percent off. These chairs come in both regular and oversized versions, as well as colors including black, blue, burgundy, brown and beige.

Let me tell you, $30 is a great price for one of these chairs. You won’t be able to get it that low when you need it come springtime.

Zero Gravity Chair on sale for $29.99

Oversized Zero Gravity Chair on sale for $34.99

It’s officially Cyber Monday Deals Week, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of Cyber Week’s best deals here.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

Follow Jack on Twitter

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.