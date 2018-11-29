Toy Planes, Trains And Automobiles Are Up To 60 Percent Off Today

Looking for Christmas gift ideas for your kids or grandkids? You’ve come to the right place. As part of Cyber Monday Deals Week, Amazon has a one-day-only deal on various toys — the best of which, if you ask me, are planes, trains and automobiles. Brands included are Lionel, Little Tikes and Tonka. But there are more, as well, as there are more than 5 dozen toys on sale.

I’ve listed some of the best below. Check out the entire deal here.

Lionel John Deere Ready to Play Train Set on sale for $55.15

Tonka 90697 Classic Steel Front End Loader Vehicle on sale for $20.85

Lionel Mickey Mouse & Friends Express LionChief Set with Bluetooth Train Set on sale for $148.61

United Airlines 777 airplane toy plane, RT6266 on sale for $5.52

Little Tikes Perfect Fit 4-in-1 Trike on sale for $51.20

Toy State Nikko Turbo Panther X2 Blue 1:10 Scale Radio Control (FFP) Vehicle on sale for $51.35

Hatchimals Colleggtibles – Advent Calendar with Exclusive Characters & Paper Craft Accessories, for Ages 5 & Up on sale for $11.69

