America’s Most Entertaining Football Coach Might Start Teaching A College Class

Washington State football coach Mike Leach might soon be teaching a college class.

Everybody knows the man is without a doubt the funniest man on the planet, and every time he opens his mouth it’s content gold. Him in a college classroom would be a gift from God.

Leach tweeted Monday afternoon that he was interested in teaching a hybrid class about football and warfare with a state senator.

Hey WSU students, I’m thinking about teaching an evening seminar class next semester w my friend Senator Baumgartner. “Leadership Lessons in Insurgent Warfare & Football Strategy.” Would meet once a week for about 6 weeks. Would this be of interest? — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) November 28, 2018

If there is any fairness at all in the universe, WSU will just let Leach teach an entire course load of his choosing. Forget him just teaching about warfare and football. Give him a philosophy class. Give him anything that just allows him to opine. (RELATED: The Final AP College Football Poll Of The Regular Season Is Here. Find Out Who Is Number One)

I’ll be making so much money at that point that I could buy a beach house for him to hang out at. It would literally be a gift from the heavens.

Mike Leach on Gardner Minshew’s mustache: pic.twitter.com/OvdfOSEFEv — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 10, 2018

I know that I’ve said this before, but the world would simply be a better place if Leach had a larger platform. There are too many people who take themselves too seriously.

Luckily, Leach is a solid reminder it’s always okay to laugh and just love life.

