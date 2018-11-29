Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Those Slamming ‘Rudolph’ Movie For Bullying Message: ‘Don’t They Know The Song?’

Whoopi Goldberg blasted people accusing the “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” Christmas special of bullying and suggested they listen to the song again.

The comments came Thursday on “The View” during a panel discussion about an online debate slamming the classic Christmas special after it aired over the weekend, specifically people who had accused the show of its “disturbing themes” and Santa of “being a bully.” (RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)

The holiday TV classic “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” is seriously problematic. ???? pic.twitter.com/dOgqPF3bAP — HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 29, 2018

“People accused Santa of being a bully. Don’t they know the song?” Goldberg asked. “‘Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer had a shiny nose,’ right?”

She then went on to sing the rest of the verse before getting to the chorus, which has a more positive message for the bullied character: “‘Then one foggy Christmas Eve, Santa came to say, “Rudolph with your nose so bright, come and lead my sleigh tonight.” Then, all the reindeer loved him, as they shouted out with glee, Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, you’ll go down in history.'”

“Where’s the problem?” Goldberg exclaimed. “The hero, he’s a kid that nobody believes in and suddenly they realize he is special. He is who he is for a reason. And he becomes the hero. Where’s the problem? It’s Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer.”

Sunny Hostin interjected and said that people were “saying that he was being bullied and that Santa basically told Donor, his father, ‘You know, you got a bum kid here. There’s something wrong with him. He’s not normal.'”

“Clearly, he was wrong,” Goldberg replied. “Rudolph is the hero. What’s the problem?”

Meghan McCain then pointed out that everyone on the table was in agreement that the special is great.

“No one on ‘The View’ has a problem with this, which is really saying something,” McCain shared.

Abby Huntsman then explained that part of the criticism was that until “Rudolph” could “offer his friends something, they bullied him. That’s what the critics are saying.”

“Excuse me, critics, ‘Then one foggy Christmas Eve, Santa came to say, hey kid, you got the nose, can you give me some help,'” Goldberg shouted. “Does Rudolph have an attitude? Does he say, ‘Oh no, y’all are so mean to me, I’m not going to help’?”

“No, he said, ‘You know what? Kids need to get their presents. Santa, I can help you,'” she added.



“Whoopi, they’re saying that Santa is using Rudolph for his nose,” Joy Behar responded.



“You know, what he may be using him for his nose because Santa knows no one else in the North Pole can help,” Goldberg said. “And he’s got to get those toys to the kids. And what’s more important to Santa than getting the kids toys? Rudolph’s safety. Getting it all done safe.”