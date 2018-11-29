Wall Street Journal Incorrectly Named The Russian President ‘Vladimir Trump’

Mike Brest | Reporter

A Wall Street Journal accidentally named the Russian president “Vladimir Trump,” according to a correction issued at the bottom of the story.

The story was about President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin over his government’s firing upon and seizing of Ukrainian vessels. Russia subsequently seized three Ukrainian ships in the area and claimed that the vessels were in violation of its territory. (RELATED: Trump Cancels Meeting With Putin Over Ukraine Tensions)

Wall Street Journal correction (WSJ 11/29/2018)

The correction read, “Vladimir Putin is president of Russia. An editing mistake erroneously identified him as Vladimir Trump in an earlier version of this article.”

Russia, Ukraine and the West have been engaged in a years-long conflict over the Crimean Peninsula. Russia claimed to annex the Ukrainian territory in 2014, drawing widespread criticism for flagrantly violating international norms. Significant western sanctions have been placed on Russia over the annexation of Crimea.

US President Donald Trump (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands before attending a joint press conference after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. - The US and Russian leaders opened an historic summit in Helsinki, with Donald Trump promising an "extraordinary relationship" and Vladimir Putin saying it was high time to thrash out disputes around the world. (Photo credit should read YURI KADOBNOV/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump (L) and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin shake hands before attending a joint press conference after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. (YURI KADOBNOV/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley offered staunch criticism of Russia before the security council Monday saying, “The United States would welcome a normal relationship with Russia, but outlaw actions like this one continue to make that impossible.”

