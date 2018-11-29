Wall Street Journal Incorrectly Named The Russian President ‘Vladimir Trump’

A Wall Street Journal accidentally named the Russian president “Vladimir Trump,” according to a correction issued at the bottom of the story.

The story was about President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin over his government’s firing upon and seizing of Ukrainian vessels. Russia subsequently seized three Ukrainian ships in the area and claimed that the vessels were in violation of its territory. (RELATED: Trump Cancels Meeting With Putin Over Ukraine Tensions)

The correction read, “Vladimir Putin is president of Russia. An editing mistake erroneously identified him as Vladimir Trump in an earlier version of this article.”

Russia, Ukraine and the West have been engaged in a years-long conflict over the Crimean Peninsula. Russia claimed to annex the Ukrainian territory in 2014, drawing widespread criticism for flagrantly violating international norms. Significant western sanctions have been placed on Russia over the annexation of Crimea.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley offered staunch criticism of Russia before the security council Monday saying, “The United States would welcome a normal relationship with Russia, but outlaw actions like this one continue to make that impossible.”

