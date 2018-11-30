Back-To-Back Earthquakes Rock Alaska, Trigger Tsunami Warning

Tim Pearce | Energy Reporter

A pair of earthquakes measuring 7.0 and 5.8 magnitude, respectively, struck north of Anchorage, Alaska, Friday, shaking buildings in the city and sending residents running into the streets.

The Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami warning for all of Cook Inlet. The warning was recalled a short time later, according to The Associated Press(RELATED: Magnitude 7 Earthquake Shakes Indonesian Island, At Least 91 Dead)

The earthquake shook Anchorage and caused widespread damage to buildings, roads and bridges. It is unclear if anyone was injured during the quakes.

People working in Anchorage fled from buildings into the streets or took cover under desks. The shaking caused significant interior damage to buildings, according to videos and images on social media. The quakes knocked down ceiling tiles and sent items flying from shelves.

