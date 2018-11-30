Back-To-Back Earthquakes Rock Alaska, Trigger Tsunami Warning

A pair of earthquakes measuring 7.0 and 5.8 magnitude, respectively, struck north of Anchorage, Alaska, Friday, shaking buildings in the city and sending residents running into the streets.

The Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami warning for all of Cook Inlet. The warning was recalled a short time later, according to The Associated Press. (RELATED: Magnitude 7 Earthquake Shakes Indonesian Island, At Least 91 Dead)

With the aftershock. The Tsuanami Warning Center issued a tsunami warning for all of Cook Inlet #AKwx #earthquake — NWS Anchorage (@NWSAnchorage) November 30, 2018

Fri Nov 30 18:07:45 UTC 2018 event picture pic.twitter.com/Dlf5J8NSMh — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) November 30, 2018

The earthquake shook Anchorage and caused widespread damage to buildings, roads and bridges. It is unclear if anyone was injured during the quakes.

BIG earthquake in Alaska. Reports of severe damage to roads, bridges and water pipes. Aftershocks still possible. Tsunami threat around the entire Pacific coast. @USGS and @NWS

providing updated information as it’s available. Stay safe all! — Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) November 30, 2018

Earthquakes are no joke pic.twitter.com/xsOfJXQ3VZ — Caleb Hull ???????????????? (@CalebJHull) November 30, 2018

People working in Anchorage fled from buildings into the streets or took cover under desks. The shaking caused significant interior damage to buildings, according to videos and images on social media. The quakes knocked down ceiling tiles and sent items flying from shelves.

WATCH:

This is what happened on the 6th floor of the Nesbett Courthouse during the Anchorage #earthquake. Both attorneys jumped under their desks. Evacuated the building after the shaking stopped. pic.twitter.com/dqHGPCv6XO — Heather Hintze (@HeatherHintze) November 30, 2018

Follow Tim Pearce on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.