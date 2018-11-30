Atlantic City Mayor Caught On Surveillance Camera Brawling With Local Councilman

A New Jersey mayor was caught brawling with a local councilman, according to casino surveillance footage released late Thursday by the New Jersey attorney general’s office.

Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam, a Democrat, is seen fighting Atlantic City Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy outside the Golden Nugget Casino in New Jersey on Nov. 11, according to ABC News.

The cameras captured a group of five men and two women scuffling and punching one another, but there is no sound or audio.

WATCH:

At one point Gilliam chased down an unidentified man wearing a white T-shirt, ABC News reported. As Gilliam chased the man in white, Fauntleroy threw another man on the ground.

One of the women in the brawl tried to restrain Gilliam. He was then hit with a punch from one of the unidentified men and hit the ground, before being chased by Fauntleroy. The fight was eventually broken up by Golden Nugget security. (RELATED: Roundup Of The Best Black Friday Brawls)

Prosecutors said they will not pursue criminal charges against Gilliam and Fauntleroy, The Associated Press reported. Gilliam will head to municipal court, however, where he will face charges of simple assault and harassment on Dec. 3.

Gilliam and Fauntleroy both did not comment when contacted by the AP.

You can Follow Nick on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.