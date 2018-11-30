Today Is The 5-Year Anniversary Of The Legendary ‘Kick Six’ In The Iron Bowl

Today marks the five-year anniversary of Auburn’s shocking victory over Alabama in the 2013 Iron Bowl.

With the game tied 28–28 with a single second left in the game. Nick Saban and the Tide opted to try a field goal longer than 50 yards away. What happened next would forever be remembered as the “Kick Six.”

Auburn player Chris Davis took the failed field goal that fell short 109 yards to the house, and Auburn walked off the field with a 34–28 win. (RELATED: The Final AP College Football Poll Of The Regular Season Is Here. Find Out Who Is Number One)

Watch the amazing moment in college football history below.

On this date in 2013, Auburn won the football game. pic.twitter.com/czCEnhMdqM — ESPN (@espn) November 30, 2018

I remember exactly where I was when this happened. I was sitting on my couch just assuming that Alabama would win again like they almost always do. I was getting ready to just pack it.

When Davis took it to the house, I simply couldn’t start laughing. I couldn’t believe what I was witnessing. It was so damn funny.

All the shocked Alabama fans were only a bonus.

I might hate Alabama as much as the next person, but this was just a heartbreaking moment that is almost hard to comprehend. The Tide were gearing up for another national title, and the Tigers just murdered their hopes in front of the whole country. You just hate to see it!