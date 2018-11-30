Check Out The Christmas Gift Guide For Conservatives

Before Black Friday, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported on 2ndVote, “an organization that ranks retailers based on their politics, with conservative companies receiving higher scores.” As that article mentioned, 2ndVote not only rates just about every retailer you can think of, but it also compiled a Christmas Gift Guide featuring toys, gadgets and other wishlist items from companies that scored higher for conservatism on their ratings scale.

If you want to vote with your dollars this Christmas shopping season, you should consider following their advice and getting your loved ones presents from the products in 2ndVote’s guide:

Teddy Ruxpin – Official Return of the Storytime and Magical Bear on sale for $73.99

Hatchimals HatchiBabies Ponette Hatching Egg with Interactive Pet Baby (Styles May Vary) Ages 5 and Up on sale for $39.97

Luvabella Blonde Hair, Responsive Baby Doll with Real Expressions and Movement, for Ages 4 and Up on sale for $59.99

Star Wars – Hero Droid BB-8 – Fully Interactive Droid — $104.99

ElevationDock 4 – Apple MFi-Certified iPhone Dock — $59.95

Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing, Full HD Wifi Pet Camera and 2-Way Audio, Designed for Dogs, Compatible with Alexa (As Seen On Ellen) on sale for $169

Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case – Titanium Black on sale for $158.31

Aura Glass | Unique Stemless No Spill Aerating Glass for Wine & Spirits | Set of 2 — $49.95

Wind & Weather Credit Card Multi-Tool on sale for $14.95

The NEAT Whiskey Glass -Set of 2 — $24.95

Radiate Portable Campfire — $27.99

MOSISO PU Leather Zippered Case Compatible 2018 MacBook Air 13 A1932 Retina Display & Touch ID / 2018 2017 2016 MacBook Pro 13 A1989/A1706/A1708, Vintage Classic Premium Book Sleeve Cover, Brown — $21.99

Ray-Ban 0RB3447 ROUND METAL Sunglasses — $151.81

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.