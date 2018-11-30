Check Out The Christmas Gift Guide For Conservatives

Before Black Friday, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported on 2ndVote, “an organization that ranks retailers based on their politics, with conservative companies receiving higher scores.” As that article mentioned, 2ndVote not only rates just about every retailer you can think of, but it also compiled a Christmas Gift Guide featuring toys, gadgets and other wishlist items from companies that scored higher for conservatism on their ratings scale.

If you want to vote with your dollars this Christmas shopping season, you should consider following their advice and getting your loved ones presents from the products in 2ndVote’s guide:

Normally $111, the new Teddy Ruxpin is 34 percent off (Photo via Amazon)

Teddy Ruxpin – Official Return of the Storytime and Magical Bear on sale for $73.99

Normally $60, HatchiBabies are 33 percent off (Photo via Amazon)

Hatchimals HatchiBabies Ponette Hatching Egg with Interactive Pet Baby (Styles May Vary) Ages 5 and Up on sale for $39.97

Normally $100, the Luvabella baby doll is 40 percent off (Photo via Amazon)

Luvabella Blonde Hair, Responsive Baby Doll with Real Expressions and Movement, for Ages 4 and Up on sale for $59.99

Photo via Amazon

Star Wars – Hero Droid BB-8 – Fully Interactive Droid — $104.99

Photo via Amazon

ElevationDock 4 – Apple MFi-Certified iPhone Dock — $59.95

Normally $250, the Furbo dog camera is 32 percent off (Photo via Amazon)

Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing, Full HD Wifi Pet Camera and 2-Way Audio, Designed for Dogs, Compatible with Alexa (As Seen On Ellen) on sale for $169

Normally $170, these true wireless earbuds are 7 percent off (Photo via Amazon)

Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case – Titanium Black on sale for $158.31

Photo via Amazon

Aura Glass | Unique Stemless No Spill Aerating Glass for Wine & Spirits | Set of 2 — $49.95

Normally $16, this multi-tool is 6 percent off (Photo via Amazon)

Wind & Weather Credit Card Multi-Tool on sale for $14.95

Photo via Amazon

The NEAT Whiskey Glass -Set of 2 — $24.95

Photo via Amazon

Radiate Portable Campfire — $27.99

Photo via Amazon

MOSISO PU Leather Zippered Case Compatible 2018 MacBook Air 13 A1932 Retina Display & Touch ID / 2018 2017 2016 MacBook Pro 13 A1989/A1706/A1708, Vintage Classic Premium Book Sleeve Cover, Brown — $21.99

Photo via Amazon

Ray-Ban 0RB3447 ROUND METAL Sunglasses — $151.81

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.  

