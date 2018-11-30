Fox Sports Pundit Makes Insulting Comparison About Aaron Rodgers. Did He Cross The Line?

Your first name

Colin Cowherd might have officially crossed the line.

On Thursday, he felt the need to claim Aaron Rodgers and his play and issues are “closer to Matt Stafford than Drew Brees.”

You can watch this incredibly offensive video below.

“What is Aaron Rodgers right now? He’s expensive and difficult with a great arm… This year, he’s closer to Matt Stafford than Drew Brees.” — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/hR8ldhPIos — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 29, 2018

How dare these words leave Cowherd’s mouth? I’m actually a fan of his show, but I refuse to stand here idly as he compares Rodgers and Stafford. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 12 Of The NFL Season)

The Detroit Lions gunslinger is a man of pride and talent, and he represents the best in America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Nov 18, 2018 at 8:31am PST

Aaron Rodgers? That man is a clown. I can’t stand him and he doesn’t represent anything that I’d want in my locker room. It’s always somebody else’s fault and he is just allergic to accepting responsibility.

He’s an example of what I don’t want my quarterback to be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) on Nov 28, 2018 at 11:02am PST

Cowherd might be a good guy, but this crossed the line. Luckily, I’m not a snowflake and I don’t demand apologies.

