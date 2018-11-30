Greg Gutfeld Calls Sen. McCaskill A ‘Lying Idiot’ After She Criticizes The Five And Fox News

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld called Democratic Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill a “lying idiot” on Friday after she criticized “The Five” for what she represented as their lack of coverage on the Mueller probe from the day before.

On Thursday, following the news that President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded to lying to Congress, McCaskill tweeted, “This is 6 pm eastern on the three major cable news networks. You just can’t make this up. Seriously.” (RELATED: McCaskill Stomps On Fellow Dems As Tight Race Forces Her To Sprint For The Middle)

Her tweet included photos of the coverage of CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News during what she labeled at the 6:00 hour on the east coast. However, the screenshot she took to represent Fox News was taken of “The Five,” which airs at 5:00 pm eastern.

WATCH:

“I would’ve figured it out because I wear nothing but Louis Vuittons,” Gutfeld began in response to a story about Payless shoe store tricking customers with a fake boutique. “They give a nice shape to my calves and I can still run from the cops.”

“But you know who also tried to trick people was Claire McCaskill,” Gutfeld continued Did you know what she did? She tweeted three segments from CNN, MSNBC and Fox News, showing coverage, of I guess, of the Mueller probe, and they showed ‘animals are great,’ with the idea that that’s what we were covering. Instead, the fact that we led the show yesterday on the Mueller probe, and that Claire McCaskill is, in fact, a lying idiot.”

Oh Claire. We led with this topic. You deceptively chose the last minute of the show where we do fun stuff. Loser! https://t.co/AVe3QzNaET — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) November 30, 2018



“You know what Claire? Animals are great,” Jesse Watters added.

“Special Report With Bret Baier,” the Fox News show that actually airs during the 6 pm eastern time slot, also covered Cohen’s plea agreement and the Mueller probe.

Jedediah Bila, an occasional guest host of “The Five,” was quick to join Gutfeld in calling McCaskill out. She tweeted, “Claire, that’s a closing One More Thing segment at the show’s end, which is supposed to make people laugh and smile (and does) in an often bad-news inundated world. The serious topics lead the show every day. Tune in more to see! Also, animals ARE great.”

Claire, that’s a closing One More Thing segment at the show’s end, which is supposed to make people laugh and smile (and does) in an often bad-news inundated world. The serious topics lead the show every day. Tune in more to see! Also, animals ARE great. https://t.co/bJgojK5qxz — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) November 30, 2018

McCaskill lost her bid for reelection to Josh Hawley after a hotly contested race. Hawley had President Donald Trump’s support and the president’s final rally before the midterm elections were on Hawley’s behalf.

