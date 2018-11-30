Ivanka Wows In White Off-The-Shoulder Pant Suit In Argentina
Ivanka Trump got everyone’s attention in an off-the-shoulder pantsuit when she and White House advisor and husband Jared Kushner arrived for a G-20 dinner in Argentina.
Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri (C) greets US President daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump (R), prior to a gala at the Colon Theater in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018 in the sidelines of the G20 Leader’s Summit. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump, along with White House advisors Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are welcomed by Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri and his spouse Juliana Awada upon arriving at the Colon Theatre for a gala in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US President Donald Trump (C) calls her daughter White House adviser Ivanka Trump to join her wife US First Lady Melania Trump (3-L), Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri (2-L) and his wife Argentina’s First Lady Juliana Awada (L), prior to a gala at the Colon Theater in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018 in the sidelines of the G20 Leader’s Summit. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (C) and her wife US First Lady Melania Trump (2-L), talk to Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri (L), while Argentina’s First Lady Juliana Awada speaks with White House adviser and US President daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Trump’s Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, prior to a gala at the Colon Theater in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018 in the sidelines of the G20 Leader’s Summit. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
She completed the great look with loose hair, a black clutch and black high heels.
White House advisors Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are welcomed by Argentina’s first lady Juliana Awada upon arriving at the Colon Theatre for a gala in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Earlier in the day, Trump turned heads when she showed up in a gorgeous navy blue and white skirt suit that she paired with a white belt for a meeting at the summit.
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump arrives for the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
White House advisors Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump arrive for the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez