Ivanka Wows In White Off-The-Shoulder Pant Suit In Argentina

Ivanka Trump got everyone’s attention in an off-the-shoulder pantsuit when she and White House advisor and husband Jared Kushner arrived for a G-20 dinner in Argentina.

The first daughter showed off her terrific fashion sense once more in the button-up white jacket and pants as she and the Kushner were welcomed by Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri and his wife Juliana Awada at the Colon Theatre in Buenos Aires. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

She completed the great look with loose hair, a black clutch and black high heels.

Earlier in the day, Trump turned heads when she showed up in a gorgeous navy blue and white skirt suit that she paired with a white belt for a meeting at the summit.