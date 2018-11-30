Marriage Is Between A Man And Woman, Says President Of Gay Dating App

The president of gay dating app Grindr said he believes marriage is between a man and woman, according to his Facebook post, but he defended his comments, saying he supports same-sex marriage.

“Some people think that marriage is a holy union between a man and a woman, I think so too, but that’s your own business,” Grindr president Scott Chen wrote in a post that’s been translated from Chinese into English, according to The New York Times.

Chen posted on his Facebook page in response to Taiwan’s referendum on gay marriage he shared Nov. 26, according to TheNYT.

Taiwan voted against same-sex marriage Nov. 25.

Chen said the post’s translation into English was “misleading,” TheNYT reported.

Grindr is a mobile app designed for gay and bisexual men, as well as trans people. Its design is similar to that of popular dating app Tinder.

Chen’s comments were first reported by Grindr-owned Into on Thursday.

“There are also people who believe that the purpose of marriage is to create children that carry their DNA. That’s also none of our business,” Chen wrote. “There are people that are simply different from you, who desperately want to get married. They have their own reasons.” (RELATED: Island Voted To Legalize Gay Marriage … And Then Changed Its Mind)

After Into made Chen’s comments public Thursday, he defended his remarks.

“I support gay marriage and I am proud that I can work for Grindr,” he wrote in reply to the article, The Hill reported Friday. He also described himself as a “huge advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.”

“I am a straight man married to a woman I love and I have two beautiful daughters I love from the marriage,” he wrote, explaining that his personal experience has influenced the way he thinks about marriage, according to the Hill.

No reports indicate that Chen will resign from his role following his remarks.

