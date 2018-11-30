Meghan Fox Reveals She Still Loves Shia LaBeouf

Megan Fox may be trying to maintain a more private image following her “Transformers” days, but it doesn’t seem like she’s forgotten about her former costar.

In a rare appearance on Bravo TV’s late night show “Watch What Happens Live” on Thursday, Fox told host Andy Cohen that she still has feelings for “Transformers” star Shia LaBeouf. (RELATED: Everyone Is Obsessed With This Russian Olympian Who Looks Like Megan Fox)

View this post on Instagram on my way to ancient aliens interview A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) on Sep 27, 2018 at 4:22pm PDT



Although Fox starred in the hit action series over 10 years ago, Cohen pressed Fox on whether she was still romantically linked to LaBeouf.

“I have three questions for you. You may Plead The Fifth to only one,” Cohen pressed, then asked Fox — who has since gotten married to actor Brian Austin Green — if she was at all romantically linked to LaBeouf.

“I mean, I would confirm that it was romantic. I love him. I have never been really quiet about that. I love him,” she answered, adding it could be characterized as a “showmance.”

Fox had never confirmed the romance before now.

And although she’s happily married with three children with Brian Austin Green, now we know what really happened between Fox and LaBeouf almost a decade ago.

Or do we?

