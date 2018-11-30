Melania Dazzles In Sleeveless Purple Dress At G20 Dinner In Argentina

Melania Trump definitely stopped people in their tracks when she stepped out wearing a gorgeous purple dress as she joined President Donald Trump at a G-20 dinner in Argentina.

The first lady looked as stunning as ever when she arrived in the sleeveless number that hit below her knees as she and Trump greeted Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri and his wife Juliana Awada at the Colón Theater in Buenos Aires. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, a metallic gold belt and matching gold high heels.

To say it was a showstopper would be an understatement.

Earlier in the day, FLOTUS turned heads when she showed up in a pretty sleeveless floral print dress that she paired with a burgundy belt and bright green high heels at the Villa Ocampo museum during a summit gathering.