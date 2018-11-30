Melania Dazzles In Sleeveless Purple Dress At G20 Dinner In Argentina
Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump definitely stopped people in their tracks when she stepped out wearing a gorgeous purple dress as she joined President Donald Trump at a G-20 dinner in Argentina.
US President Donald Trump (R) and his wife US First Lady Melania Trump arrive to attend a gala at the Colon Theater in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018 in the sidelines of the G20 Leader’s Summit. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (R) and her wife US First Lady Melania Trump (2-R) pose with Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri (L) and his wife Argentina’s First Lady Juliana Awada, prior to a gala at the Colon Theater in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018 in the sidelines of the G20 Leader’s Summit. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (R) and her wife US First Lady Melania Trump (2-R) speak with Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri (2-L) and his wife Argentina’s First Lady Juliana Awada, prior to a gala at the Colon Theater in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018 in the sidelines of the G20 Leader’s Summit. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump pose with Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri and his spouse Juliana Awada upon arriving at the Colon Theatre for a gala in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, a metallic gold belt and matching gold high heels.
To say it was a showstopper would be an understatement.
US President Donald Trump (R) and her wife US First Lady Melania Trump (2-R) pose with Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri (L) and his wife Argentina’s First Lady Juliana Awada, prior to a gala at the Colon Theater in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018 in the sidelines of the G20 Leader’s Summit. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Earlier in the day, FLOTUS turned heads when she showed up in a pretty sleeveless floral print dress that she paired with a burgundy belt and bright green high heels at the Villa Ocampo museum during a summit gathering.
Argentina’s first lady Juliana Awada welcomes U.S. first lady Melania Trump as she arrives for a visit at the Villa Ocampo museum during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
U.S. first lady Melania Trump arrives for a visit at the Villa Ocampo museum during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares