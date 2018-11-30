Melania Dazzles In Sleeveless Purple Dress At G20 Dinner In Argentina

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump definitely stopped people in their tracks when she stepped out wearing a gorgeous purple dress as she joined President Donald Trump at a G-20 dinner in Argentina.

US President Donald Trump (R) and his wife US First Lady Melania Trump arrive to attend a gala at the Colon Theater in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018 in the sidelines of the G20 Leader's Summit. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump (R) and his wife US First Lady Melania Trump arrive to attend a gala at the Colon Theater in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018 in the sidelines of the G20 Leader’s Summit. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump (R) and her wife US First Lady Melania Trump (2-R) pose with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri (L) and his wife Argentina's First Lady Juliana Awada, prior to a gala at the Colon Theater in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018 in the sidelines of the G20 Leader's Summit. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump (R) and her wife US First Lady Melania Trump (2-R) pose with Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri (L) and his wife Argentina’s First Lady Juliana Awada, prior to a gala at the Colon Theater in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018 in the sidelines of the G20 Leader’s Summit. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

The first lady looked as stunning as ever when she arrived in the sleeveless number that hit below her knees as she and Trump greeted Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri and his wife Juliana Awada at the Colón Theater in Buenos Aires. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

US President Donald Trump (R) and her wife US First Lady Melania Trump (2-R) speak with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri (2-L) and his wife Argentina's First Lady Juliana Awada, prior to a gala at the Colon Theater in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018 in the sidelines of the G20 Leader's Summit. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump (R) and her wife US First Lady Melania Trump (2-R) speak with Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri (2-L) and his wife Argentina’s First Lady Juliana Awada, prior to a gala at the Colon Theater in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018 in the sidelines of the G20 Leader’s Summit. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump pose with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri and his spouse Juliana Awada upon arriving at the Colon Theatre for a gala in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump pose with Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri and his spouse Juliana Awada upon arriving at the Colon Theatre for a gala in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, a metallic gold belt and matching gold high heels.

To say it was a showstopper would be an understatement.

US President Donald Trump (R) and her wife US First Lady Melania Trump (2-R) pose with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri (L) and his wife Argentina's First Lady Juliana Awada, prior to a gala at the Colon Theater in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018 in the sidelines of the G20 Leader's Summit. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump (R) and her wife US First Lady Melania Trump (2-R) pose with Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri (L) and his wife Argentina’s First Lady Juliana Awada, prior to a gala at the Colon Theater in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018 in the sidelines of the G20 Leader’s Summit. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Earlier in the day, FLOTUS turned heads when she showed up in a pretty sleeveless floral print dress that she paired with a burgundy belt and bright green high heels at the Villa Ocampo museum during a summit gathering.

Argentina's first lady Juliana Awada welcomes U.S. first lady Melania Trump as she arrives for a visit at the Villa Ocampo museum during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Argentina’s first lady Juliana Awada welcomes U.S. first lady Melania Trump as she arrives for a visit at the Villa Ocampo museum during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

U.S. first lady Melania Trump arrives for a visit at the Villa Ocampo museum during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

U.S. first lady Melania Trump arrives for a visit at the Villa Ocampo museum during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

 

Tags : donald trump ivanka trump melania trump
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller