Melania Explains The ‘Patriotic’ Christmas Decorations Throughout The White House

First lady Melania Trump walked through the White House Christmas decorations and explained why she chose them in an exclusive interview with “Fox & Friends” co-host Ashley Earhardt that aired Friday morning.

WATCH:

“So here we are in the Cross Hall and Grand Foyer,” the first lady stated. “This is representing — you could see the color red. It represents the bravery, heart and patriotism. So here we go to the East Room, but it’s decorated blue, and then we will see later on the State Room. And here we are, this is red, blue, and white, and it’s patriotic and it reminds us of [the] American flag.”

She added, “We have thousands and thousands of people coming through here and [seeing] the decorations. So it’s very exciting. So here we are arriving in the East Room. This represents diversity of the cities in [the] United States.”

“We have over 6,000 applications and around 230 volunteers came and in six days did everything,” Melania added.

“I understand you make it a priority to choose volunteers that are in the military, or represent military families,” Earhardt responded.

“Every room [is] different. Every room has a different representation. And this year it’s a theme of American treasures,” the first lady continued. “This is the harvest room. It’s a green room and it’s a harvest room. [This tree has a] variety of vegetables and fruits and grains on it. So it represents what America produces.”

“North Carolina this year, and this is the Christmas tree, official white House Christmas tree. And it’s 18 feet tall,” she continued, adding that all of the states, regions and territories are represented on this particular tree.

Melania then made a shocking admission, saying she hasn’t thought about what she’s going to get President Donald Trump for Christmas.

