Miami Dolphins Receiver Has Absurdly Arrogant Quote About Not Getting More Catches

Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills needs a bit of a reality check after a comment to the media Thursday afternoon.

Stills, who hasn’t found a way to stand for the national anthem, told the media, “can’t throw the ball to myself” when talking about why he’s not getting more catches.

Kenny Stills: “I couldn’t tell you exactly why I’m not getting more targets. I can tell you I’m getting open.” “There are other guys open on plays, too, that aren’t getting hit.” “I can’t throw the ball to myself.” — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) November 29, 2018

Here’s a quick look at my live reaction to this comment.

This is one of the most absurd comments from an NFL player in a long time. The arrogance behind that statement is unbelievable.

I can’t stand athletes who don’t take responsibility or criticize their teammates in the open. It is extremely frustrating to watch. If you want to tear into each other behind closed doors, then have at it. However, don’t even think about doing it in the open. Stills should be embarrassed. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 12 Of The NFL Season)

I would lose it on Stills in the locker room if I was on the Dolphins. I would flip out on him for trying to throw the rest of the team under the bus. It’s completely unacceptable on every single level.

Be a man and deal with it in private. Dealing with it in the front of the media is a clown move.

