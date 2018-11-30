Mollie Hemingway Accuses Trump Critics Of Using ‘Stalinist’ Tactics Against The President

The Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemingway said Friday President Donald Trump’s critics are already convinced of his guilt and are using “Stalinist type” tactics against him.

Hemingway was discussing the plea deal of Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen and said the current evidence still doesn’t add up to “treasonous collusion” by the president.

“Well, I mean, if someone has evidence of something wrong, then they should bring that forward,” Hemingway said on “Fox & Friends” Friday. (RELATED: Mollie Hemingway Blames The Media For Failing To Properly Vet Christine Ford’s Story)

“But, in this country, we don’t decide that someone’s guilty and then go on a fishing expedition until we find something that they did,” she added.

WATCH:

Hemingway also said Trump has been known to be an international businessman and should be expected to have contact with foreign entities. She also said this style of justice being displayed against Trump is not the American way.

“Again, it’s not that Donald Trump is a businessman that we need to find out. We already knew that. We know he’s a global businessman,” she continued.

Hemingway cited former Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin who was responsible for the deaths of millions of his own people.

“But what was alleged was treasonous collusion and not just, ‘this guy is someone we don’t like so we’re going to punish him and anyone who worked with him,'” she said. “That’s a very Stalinist type approach to criminal justice. It’s not how we’re supposed to do things in this country.”

You can Follow Nick on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.