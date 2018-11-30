Turns Out, Nick Jonas May Not Be As Smooth On The Dating Scene As We Thought. Read About His Techniques

Nick Jonas may be gearing up to get married to movie star Priyanka Chopra, but the way he reportedly courted his bride-to-be is pretty hilarious.

In a new cover feature for this month’s “Vogue Magazine,” Chopra, who is usually quite private about her dating life, disclosed that Jonas slid into her DMs to make contact with her for the first time. (RELATED: A Jonas Brother Is Engaged To A World-Famous TV Star And Former Miss World)

Surprise: @priyankachopra is our January cover star! Here is an exclusive sneak peek at her cover shoot; plus, read our full interview with Chopra on her and @nickjonas‘s modern-day love story, her boundary-breaking career, and more: https://t.co/s1eZMetMQ1 pic.twitter.com/CRTZF8nbDC — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) November 29, 2018

“It was Nick who sent the first message,” Chopra said.

Nick, who reportedly first noticed Chopra in her hit series “Quantico,” sent her a coy Twitter direct message first.

“I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet,” he wrote. She then said she gave him a few dates on her availability and they set one. And after three dates, he still didn’t kiss her.

He did, however, call his mother after three dates to tell her he was going to marry Priyanka Chopra.

And then, the eventual engagement:

“I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?” Nick Jonas recounted. “No joke—she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence.” (Chopra says she was speechless.) Jonas pressed on. “I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections.”

And while it sounds like the courtship didn’t exactly go without a hitch, the couple seems to be happy now.

Chopra and Jonas will have two separate ceremonies — one traditional Indian wedding and one traditional Christian one next month. The two are already in India preparing for the nuptials.

