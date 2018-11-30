Rock Star Says Ted Cruz Drank All His Beer — Ted Cruz Denies It But Says ‘I Would Have!’
Ted Cruz had a hilarious response to a story told by a rock band leader Trent Reznor. Reznor is the lead singer of the band Nine Inch Nails.
At a recent concert, Reznor claimed Cruz asked for tickets to the concert, and he told him to “f**k off.” Renzor also claimed that Cruz drank all the beer the last time he went to a Nine Inch Nails show.
According to the New York Daily News:
Nine Inch Nails rocker Trent Reznor says he shared a simple message to Texas senator Ted Cruz when he asked for tickets to a recent concert.
“He was bugging to get on the guest list, and I told him to f–k off,” Reznor told the crowd Tuesday at his band’s show in Irving, Texas, as seen in a video shared to Reddit.
Reznor went on to explain that Cruz — who won this month’s senate race over Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke — was once attended another Nine Inch Nails gig as a member of their guest list several years ago.
“He … drank all the beer, and was just a pain in the ass to be around,” the artist said.
In response, Cruz tweeted the story with his own version of events and a little humor.
Cruz said, “To all the gullible reporters who are ‘reporting’ that I asked to be on the guest list at a Nine Inch Nails concert: uh, no, NIN is not my music taste.”
The Senator continued, “He was clearly joking. And for the record, I also didn’t ‘drink all his beer’ the last time…but I would have!” (RELATED: After Endorsing O’Rourke, Texas Newspaper Joins Ted Cruz In Calling For Beto To Answer Questions)
To all the gullible reporters who are “reporting” that I asked to be on the guest list at a Nine Inch Nails concert: uh, no, NIN is not my music taste. He was clearly joking. And for the record, I also didn’t “drink all his beer” the last time…but I would have! #FakeNews https://t.co/ZNr292SCVl
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 29, 2018
Cruz recently won a close Senate race in Texas and will be returning to the Senate for his third term.