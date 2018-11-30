Russell Wilson’s Former Teammate Attacks Him. What Is Going On?

Richard Sherman pretty much doesn’t have any kind of relationship with his former teammate, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

“I don’t really have a relationship with Russell. We were teammates. We played through a very special time for the franchise … I’ve also seen him throw five picks in the game, so you see what he’s capable of on both sides of it. You understand that he can be defended, so you go out there and give it your best shot,” the 49ers cornerback said Thursday afternoon when discussing his status with his former teammate and Wilson’s ability to make plays, according to ESPN. The two teams will play Sunday.

This is even dumber when you figure in the fact Wilson praised Sherman earlier in the day and said he was bound for he Hall of Fame, according to the same ESPN report.

It’s not exactly a secret that there were massive problems within the organization during Sherman and the superstar quarterback’s time together in Seattle. There were constant reports of trouble.

However, Sherman simply doesn’t look good coming out and talking about how his former quarterback throws interceptions and that they don’t talk. I already tore into Kenny Stills for bringing his beefs into the public eye, and now it looks like I have to repeat the same advice to Sherman. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 12 Of The NFL Season)

If what you have to say isn’t good, then don’t bring it up to the media. Either talk about it behind closed doors or don’t talk about it at all. Don’t go out there and criticize the quarterback that won you a Super Bowl ring.

I don’t understand how this concept is so hard for athletes to understand, but apparently it is. I guess not everybody shares my level of wisdom or maturity.

The sad part is that I actually like Sherman a lot. He is a cool dude, a talented football player and he has done a lot to help those around him. He’s an outstanding role model. I just wish he would have thought these comments through a little bit better.

