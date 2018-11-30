Texas Tech Announces Kliff Kingsbury’s Replacement

William Davis | Contributor

Texas Tech’s next coach may not look like Ryan Gosling, but he does have a proven track record of on-field success.

The Red-Raiders officially announced the hiring of Utah State head coach Matt Wells on Friday. (RELATED: USC’s Football Team Might Be Close To Hiring A Big Time Coach)


Wells led Utah State to a 10-2 record during the 2018 regular season, and was named the 2018 Mountain West Conference coach of the year. Wells also took home coach of the year honors in the conference in 2013 and is one of just a few coaches to take home that honor twice, putting him in the same class as some of the game’s top coaches.


Texas Tech fired Kingsbury following six straight losing seasons in Big 12 play. The Red Raiders started the season 5-2, but were derailed in large part due to an injury to starting quarterback Alan Bowman.


Despite the program’s poor record over the past few years, the Red Raiders return a talented team in 2019 and could be a sleeper in the Big 12.

