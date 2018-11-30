The Young Adults On Your List Will Appreciate A Keurig This Christmas

There are so many great potential gift items for high school seniors and college students as they prepare to start their lives as independent adults. It all starts in setting up the dorm room, which will eventually help furnish their first apartment, etc. I can only speak for myself and my friends, but I can tell you my favorite pre-college gift was the turquoise single-serve Keurig. I use it every single day. I obviously use it to make coffee, a lifeblood staple for most college students. But, I can also buy single serving pods for hot chocolate, tea and even hot cider. These pods also make great care packages. (Hint, hint, if you are reading this, Mom.) I guarantee you this will be a huge hit for anyone on your Christmas list who doesn’t already have their own. It is so easy to use and there are no clean-up issues – another huge advantage for a busy college student or someone just starting out. If you are even considering this as a gift for someone, this is the one I recommend. It comes in 7 colors, including red:

Keurig K250 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker with Strength Control — $129.99

In addition to the K250, Amazon has many other Keurigs for sale right now. Do you need one for your home or office? Maybe you want a bigger one or one with more options. Here is another one you can check out that is $40 off:

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, with Strong Temperature Control, Iced Coffee Capability, 12oz Brew Size, Programmable, Brushed Slate on sale for $128.89

While you’re at it, check out the variety of k-cup options available on Amazon as well. They are reasonably priced and make a great gift on their own. Here is a variety pack if you aren’t sure which one you’ll like best:

Keurig Variety Pack, Single Serve Coffee K-Cup Pod, Variety, 72 — $42.99

This one has other options, such as hot chocolate, tea, cider, and even cappuccino:

Coffee, Tea, Cider, Cappuccino and Hot Chocolate Single Serve Cups For Keurig K Cup Brewers Variety Pack Sampler, 50 Count — $29

