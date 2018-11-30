‘Thursday Night Football’ Gets Record High Ratings. The Numbers Are Huge

The Dallas Cowboys 13–10 victory over the New Orleans Saints on “Thursday Night Football” put up record ratings.

According to John Ourand, the game had a 14.6 rating, which means roughly 14.6 percent of households with televisions watch the game. That’s the most viewed Thursday night game ever played.

Huge Thursday Night Football TV numbers last night: 14.6 overnight translates to the top overnight rating in “Thursday Night Football” history. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) November 30, 2018

There are a lot of factors in play here. First off, numbers are up across the board so far this season. So, I’m not at all surprised to see the “TNF” game put up some impressive stats. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 12 Of The NFL Season)

The national anthem protests are essentially dead, which is only more good news for the league.

The most important factor, in my very humble opinion, is the fact primetime games are actually interesting this year. People want to tune into games between teams that actually have a little bit of talent.

The Cowboys and the Saints are both massive brands. Those are the type of games that people are dying for. Just like the Patriots vs. Packers game is a primetime game people actually want to see.

I know that I trash Roger Goodell on a regular basis, but the NFL has somehow appeared to turn the sinking ship around. It’s about damn time.