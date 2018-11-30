Trump Signs New Trade Deal With Mexico, Canada

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump signed a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico Friday delivering on a signature promise from the 2016 presidential campaign.

“This new agreement will ensure a future of prosperity and innovation for Mexico, Canada and the United States,” Trump declared at the G20 summit in Argentina. The president signed the new deal with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

“I am honored to be here with President Enrique Peña Nieto – who’s become a great friend – of Mexico and with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has also become a great friend. It’s been a battle and battles sometimes make great friendships,” Trump continued.

Trump finalized the deal in early October after nearly two years of negotiations between all the parties. The president has railed against the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) for decades and continually promised that he would withdraw from it completely if a good deal could not be reached.
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One to depart for Argentina ands the G20 Summit from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump announced in October that the deal would be known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement or USMCA. The deal will supersede NAFTA and fulfills a signature campaign promise of the Trump 2016 campaign. Trump frequently clashed with Canada and Mexico throughout the nearly two year renegotiation process on the deal.

“USMCA is a stronger deal for American farmers, ranchers, businesses, and workers,” the White House declared in a Friday release, adding “USMCA modernizes our trade relationship with Canada and Mexico to reflect the realities of the 21st century.”

