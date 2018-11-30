Trump Signs New Trade Deal With Mexico, Canada

President Donald Trump signed a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico Friday delivering on a signature promise from the 2016 presidential campaign.

President Donald J. Trump is joined by Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the USMCA signing ceremony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. pic.twitter.com/yhAz8XtyCw — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) November 30, 2018

“This new agreement will ensure a future of prosperity and innovation for Mexico, Canada and the United States,” Trump declared at the G20 summit in Argentina. The president signed the new deal with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

“I am honored to be here with President Enrique Peña Nieto – who’s become a great friend – of Mexico and with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has also become a great friend. It’s been a battle and battles sometimes make great friendships,” Trump continued.

Just signed one of the most important, and largest, Trade Deals in U.S. and World History. The United States, Mexico and Canada worked so well together in crafting this great document. The terrible NAFTA will soon be gone. The USMCA will be fantastic for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2018

Trump finalized the deal in early October after nearly two years of negotiations between all the parties. The president has railed against the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) for decades and continually promised that he would withdraw from it completely if a good deal could not be reached.