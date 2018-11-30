Urban Meyer Declines To Comment On Retirement Rumors At Press Conference

Rumors of Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer’s Ohio State tenure coming to an end have been swirling since the beginning of the season, and his comments today will do nothing to quell such speculation.

Footballscoop.com reported on Friday afternoon that Meyer has told the university’s athletic director that the 2019 football season could be his last. The report states that Meyer will make an announcement following his team’s Big Ten Championship game against Northwestern this weekend. (RELATED: DEBATE: Odds Are Urban Meyer Is Out)

Meyer addressed the rumors in a press conference leading up to Saturday’s game, and he declined to comment.

Urban Meyer on the report that 2019 would be his last season at Ohio State: “No comment on that.” — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) November 30, 2018



It’s very telling that Meyer didn’t deny the report. If he wasn’t planning to retire soon, why wouldn’t he just say so?

Meyer recently complained of headaches and the toll this season has taken on the Buckeyes coach and his family has been obvious to everybody who has followed the program over the last four months. Urban Meyer’s wife Shelley’s emotion following Saturday’s big win over Michigan says it all.

Shelley Meyer getting emotional on the sidelines. @spinnershells pic.twitter.com/gw7DaVd6oF — Lettermen Row (@LettermenRow) November 24, 2018



While nothing is official, it seems highly likely that the Urban Meyer era at Ohio State is coming to an end sooner rather than later.

