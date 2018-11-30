US Marshal Shot And Killed While Serving Warrant In Tuscon

A deputy U.S. marshal was shot and killed in Tuscon, Arizona, while serving a felony arrest warrant Thursday.

The agent remains unidentified, but the Marshal Service says he was the first deputy to be killed in the line of duty in Tucson in 66 years, according to The Associated Press.

The marshal was serving the warrant on 26-year-old Ryan Schlesinger for allegedly stalking a law enforcement officer when the suspect opened fire, the AP reported. Authorities returned fire, but did not hit the suspect.

Chris Magnus, the chief of police in Tuscon, said the shooting took place at 5:30 p.m. on the north side of the city, and a standoff continued for about an hour, the AP reported. (RELATED: When A Police Deputy Pulled Over An Illegal Immigrant, Gunfire Broke Out. Here’s How The Face-Off Went Down)

FRIDAY HEADLINES:

– US Marshall killed in #Tucson while serving warrant near Glenn/ Oracle. The Gov. reacts. Video from when shots were fired on #News4Tucson 5-7am

– Jury finds Joshua Lelevier guilty in 13yo Jayden Glomb murder case. @KVOA was in the courtroom as verdict was read pic.twitter.com/VTnNEwX7rZ — Alyx Dote (@AlyxDote) November 30, 2018

Police haven’t released any further details about his alleged criminal activities.

Schlesinger was booked into the Pima County jail in Tucson following the incident. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey posted about the firefight on Twitter and sent his condolences and prayers to the fallen officer’s family.

I’ve just learned that tonight we lost a US Deputy Marshal from the District of Arizona. He was killed in the line of duty in Tucson. My deepest condolences and prayers go out to his family and all of Arizona law enforcement. — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) November 30, 2018 You can Follow Nick on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.