US Marshal Shot And Killed While Serving Warrant In Tuscon
A deputy U.S. marshal was shot and killed in Tuscon, Arizona, while serving a felony arrest warrant Thursday.
The agent remains unidentified, but the Marshal Service says he was the first deputy to be killed in the line of duty in Tucson in 66 years, according to The Associated Press.
The marshal was serving the warrant on 26-year-old Ryan Schlesinger for allegedly stalking a law enforcement officer when the suspect opened fire, the AP reported. Authorities returned fire, but did not hit the suspect.
Chris Magnus, the chief of police in Tuscon, said the shooting took place at 5:30 p.m. on the north side of the city, and a standoff continued for about an hour, the AP reported. (RELATED: When A Police Deputy Pulled Over An Illegal Immigrant, Gunfire Broke Out. Here’s How The Face-Off Went Down)
Police haven’t released any further details about his alleged criminal activities.
