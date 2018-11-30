The First Videos Of The Alaskan Earthquake Are Horrifying

Your first name

Alaska has been hit by a massive earthquake that has destroyed property and badly damaged roads and infrastructure.

An earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale struck the city of Anchorage, Alaska early Friday morning, killing power, shaking buildings and putting many lives in danger. Multiple hospitals and schools were evacuated as the earthquake shook the ground. (RELATED: Magnitude 7 Earthquake Shakes Indonesian Island, At Least 91 Dead) The epicenter of the earthquake was just north of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

Some of the videos and images of the earthquake coming out of Alaska are stunning and horrifying.

This is what happened on the 6th floor of the Nesbett Courthouse during the Anchorage #earthquake. Both attorneys jumped under their desks. Evacuated the building after the shaking stopped. pic.twitter.com/dqHGPCv6XO — Heather Hintze (@HeatherHintze) November 30, 2018

7.2 earthquake here in Anchorage, Alaska. This is a video my dad took from the Minnesota exit ramp from international. ???????? pic.twitter.com/1yOGj3yz9q — sarah m (@sarahh_mars) November 30, 2018

Earthquakes are no joke pic.twitter.com/xsOfJXQ3VZ — Caleb Hull ???????????????? (@CalebJHull) November 30, 2018

Students took cover in a classroom and products were tossed from shelves in a grocery store as a 7.0 earthquake struck north of Anchorage, Alaska. https://t.co/bLjDvIA0Uf pic.twitter.com/OtNOLjG5Fe — ABC News (@ABC) November 30, 2018