The First Videos Of The Alaskan Earthquake Are Horrifying

Alaska has been hit by a massive earthquake that has destroyed property and badly damaged roads and infrastructure.

An earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale struck the city of Anchorage, Alaska early Friday morning, killing power, shaking buildings and putting many lives in danger. Multiple hospitals and schools were evacuated as the earthquake shook the ground. (RELATED: Magnitude 7 Earthquake Shakes Indonesian Island, At Least 91 Dead)

The epicenter of the earthquake was just north of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

Some of the videos and images of the earthquake coming out of Alaska are stunning and horrifying.

Because of the earthquake’s intensity, there is also a tsunami warning in effect for Southcentral Alaska’s shore areas. Several severe aftershocks also hit the area.

