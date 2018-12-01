Celebrate Britney Spears’ Birthday With Her Best Photos On The Internet [SLIDESHOW]

December 2 is Britney Spears’ birthday.

The singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress turns 37 years old today and has packed in an absolutely massive career in the entertainment industry.

Born and raised in Mississippi and Louisiana, Spears quickly rose to fame when she was just eight years old. She was featured in the hit Disney show “The Mickey Mouse Club.” In 1992, Spears was cast with Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, and Ryan Gosling, a star studded cast.

From there, Spears went on to release hit after hit. Her first album, “Baby One More Time” was certified platinum two times. The song, “Baby One More Time” also became the 25th most successful song of all time in British chart history. Her subsequent hits, including “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “I’m a Slave 4 U,” “Toxic,” “Gimme More,” “Piece of Me,” “Womanizer,” “Hold It Against Me,” “Work B*tch,” and “Hold It Against Me,” all enjoyed mammoth popularity.

Britney Spears is one of the most successful female pop stars in history. But she also has a wildly popular Instagram. Check out some of her best photos below.