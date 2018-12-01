‘A Lesson In Elegance’ — This Letter Bush Senior Wrote To Clinton After Leaving White House Is Pure Class
In the wake of former President George H.W. Bush’s passing on Friday, some Twitter users shared the letter he left to his Democratic successor, Bill Clinton, after a particularly partisan and divisive 1992 race.
The note not only shows us all “a lesson in elegance,” as CNNs Jake Tapper noted, but what kind of man he was. (RELATED: Trump Pays Tribute To George H.W. Bush, Will Attend Funeral)
The letter reads:
Dear Bill,
When I walked into this office just now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I know you will feel that, too.
I wish you great happiness here. I never felt the loneliness some Presidents have described.
There will be very tough times, made even more difficult by criticism you may not think is fair. I’m not a very good one to give advice; but just don’t let the critics discourage you or push you off course.
You will be our President when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well.
Your success now is our country’s success. I am rooting hard for you.
Good luck—
George
Others pointed out the letter as well:
