‘A Lesson In Elegance’ — This Letter Bush Senior Wrote To Clinton After Leaving White House Is Pure Class

Scott Morefield | Reporter

In the wake of former President George H.W. Bush’s passing on Friday, some Twitter users shared the letter he left to his Democratic successor, Bill Clinton, after a particularly partisan and divisive 1992 race.

The note not only shows us all “a lesson in elegance,” as CNNs Jake Tapper noted, but what kind of man he was. (RELATED: Trump Pays Tribute To George H.W. Bush, Will Attend Funeral)

The letter reads:

Dear Bill,

When I walked into this office just now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I know you will feel that, too.

I wish you great happiness here. I never felt the loneliness some Presidents have described.
There will be very tough times, made even more difficult by criticism you may not think is fair. I’m not a very good one to give advice; but just don’t let the critics discourage you or push you off course.
You will be our President when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well.
Your success now is our country’s success. I am rooting hard for you.

Good luck—
George

