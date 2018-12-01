Here Were George H. W. Bush’s Final Words To His Family

Former President George H. W. Bush uttered his last words before passing Friday night to his son, CNN reported Saturday, citing a family source.

Former President George W. Bush wished his father a goodbye via speakerphone and told him he had been a “wonderful father” and that he loved him.

“I love you, too,” his father replied.

The 41st U.S. president passed at the age of 94.

Bush was born June 12, 1924, to Prescott and Dorothy Bush, and was one of the last presidents who served in World War II. He died less than eight months after his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, who passed away in April. (RELATED: Barbara Bush Dies At 92)

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence paid their respects in a press statement Saturday morning praising the 41st president for guiding the country through the end of the Cold War.

“Melania and I join with a grieving Nation to mourn the loss of former President George H. W. Bush, who passed away last night,” he said. “[W]ith sound judgement, common sense, and unflappable leadership, President Bush guided our Nation, and the world, to a peaceful and victorious conclusion of the Cold War.”

Pence mirrored the president’s statement.

“Karen and I were saddened to learn of the passing of President George H. W. Bush and we send our deepest sympathies to the entire Bush family,” the vice president noted in a statement.

“President Bush loved his family, loved his country, and his legacy will be a lifetime of service to the United States of America.”

Follow Chris White on Facebook and Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.