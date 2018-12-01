Nick Saban Gets Emotional Talking About Jalen Hurts

William Davis | Contributor

Following Alabama’s 35-28 win over Georgia in the SEC championship game, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban gave a touching tribute to his quarterback Jalen Hurts.


“I’m so proud of this guy,” Saban said choking back tears as he pointed to back-up quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts led the Crimson Tide to a fourth quarter comeback following an injury to starter and Heisman frontrunner Tua Tagovailoa. (RELATED: Jalen Hurts’ Future With Alabama Takes A Very Unexpected Turn)

According to Saban, Tagovailoa  sprained his ankle in the first quarter of Saturday’s game, and will be reevaluated on Sunday.

But the story of this game wasn’t Tua’s injury, it was Hurts’ resiliency. After being benched for Tua in the national championship game against Georgia a year ago, Hurts could have pouted and left the program. But the junior quarterback decided to stick with his program and on Saturday he answered the call.

Hurts’ future is still very much up in the air, but his place in college football history is secure.

Follow William Davis on Twitter

Tags : alabama crimson tide college football georgia bulldogs
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller