Celebrate Amanda Seyfried’s Birthday With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW]

December 3 is Amanda Seyfried’s birthday.

The actress, model, singer, and songwriter turns 33 years old today and has packed in an absolutely massive career in the entertainment industry.

Seyfried started out as a model, but kicked off her film career by starring in the hit Tina Fey comedy, “Mean Girls.” She went on to star in a variety of films, from the thrillers “Jennifer’s Body” and “Red Riding Hood,” to romantic dramas “Letters To Juliet” and “Dear John.” But Seyfried is perhaps best known for her role as Sophie Sheridan in the adapted musical “Mamma Mia!”

Seyfried was also ranked number one in People Magazine’s list of 25 Beauties And Hotties At 25 in 2011.

