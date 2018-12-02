The College Football Playoff Teams Have Been Announced. Some Fans Will Be Enraged

Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma are all headed to the college football playoff.

The picks were announced Sunday afternoon on ESPN. Obviously, Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame were all locks to make the playoff. It was the fourth spot nobody really knew what to expect. The Tide will play the Sooners in round one, and the Tigers will play the Fighting Irish.

There was no way the undefeated SEC and ACC champions were going to get left out. That simply wasn’t going to happen. (RELATED: The Final AP College Football Poll Of The Regular Season Is Here. Find Out Who Is Number One)

View this post on Instagram 15 Round Fight. Bama Wins. #FightNight #OutworkYesterday #RollTide A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Dec 1, 2018 at 5:45pm PST

Plus, Alabama proved that even without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, they could still come back and beat an elite team, which is exactly what happened Saturday night against Georgia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Dec 1, 2018 at 3:14pm PST

However, you can guarantee Ohio State fans are going to be furious about getting left out after going 12-1, stomping Michigan and winning the B1G conference title game.

This is now the second year in a row that the Big Ten won’t get a team in the playoff. It’s absolutely absurd if you’re a fan of Big Ten football. It’s embarrassing on all levels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Dec 1, 2018 at 10:00pm PST

The heads of the Big Ten might riot after this decision from the committee. This might be the spark we needed to get playoff expansion.