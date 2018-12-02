Green Bay Packers Fire Their Coach After Stunning Loss. Here’s Who Has Replaced Him

The Green Bay Packers fired head coach Mike McCarthy Sunday night after losing to the Arizona Cardinals 20-17.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy released the following statement after the firing:

The 2018 season has not lived up to the expectations and standards of the Green Bay Packers. As a result, I made the difficult decision to relieve Mike McCarthy of his role as head coach, effective immediately. Mike has been a terrific head coach and leader of the Packers for 13 seasons, during which time we experienced a great deal of success on and off the field. We want to thank Mike, his wife, Jessica, and the rest of the McCarthy family for all that they have done for the Packers and the Green Bay and Wisconsin communities. We will immediately begin the process of selecting the next head coach of the Green Bay Packers.

Joe Philbin will serve as the interim head coach while the organization searches for a new leader.

Well, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anybody. The Packers have been awful this season, have blown many games and are currently 4-7-1. A change was absolutely imminent, especially after the disaster of losing to the Cardinals. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 12 Of The NFL Season)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) on Dec 2, 2018 at 1:16pm PST

The question now is whether or not they get a big time name to replace McCarthy. Aaron Rodgers isn’t exactly known as one of the easiest guys to work with. There could be several coaches who choose to not get involved with him.

Will McCarthy get a new job? I’m sure he will, and I’m also sure the Green Bay fans won’t miss him much.

An absolutely wild era has officially come to an end for the Packers. Now, we’ll have to wait and see if anybody can turn this disaster around.