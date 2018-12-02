One Of The Most Famous College Football Coaches Alive Is Retiring

Your first name

Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder is reportedly going to hang it up.

According to multiple reports, the legendary coach just put in his final season in Manhattan, Kansas.

BREAKING: Source: K-State’s Bill Snyder to announce retirement Sunday

Snyder will retire with a record 215-117 since taking over the Wildcats program in 1989.

There’s no question that Snyder was one of the biggest titans in all of college football. His Wildcats struggled this year, but that will have pretty much no impact on his legacy. He’s always going to be remembered as the man who took an awful program and made them a power in the Big 12. (RELATED: The Final AP College Football Poll Of The Regular Season Is Here. Find Out Who Is Number One)

I honestly can’t even begin to put into words how hard that is.

He’s 79 years old, and I think it’s safe to say that he’s earned the right to retire and enjoy the rest of his life.

The impact he left on college football and KSU won’t be forgotten. The man is the definition of a living legend.