NFL Star Gives Must-Watch Interview After Being Cut For Getting Physical With Woman

Former Kansas City Chiefs star Kareem Hunt gave his first interview Sunday morning after a video was released in which he appears to get physical with a woman.

Hunt was cut Friday night after TMZ released a video from an altercation that took place back in February. In the video Hunt appears to shove and kick the unidentified woman while she’s on the ground.

Now, he’s finally broken his silence. Hunt told ESPN when discussing the Chiefs cutting him, “I didn’t tell them everything. I don’t blame them for anything. My actions caused this … The Chiefs did what was right.” (RELATED: Video Appears To Show NFL Star Getting Physical With A Woman)

He also added, “To be exact, it don’t really matter what happened. I was in the wrong. I could have took responsibility and made the right decision to find a way to de-escalate the situation.”

You can watch video of the interview below.

Hunt seemed regretful for his actions in his ESPN interview, but that certainly doesn’t guarantee he’ll be back in the NFL anytime soon.

The NFL has continued to struggle with the public perception that its players have a serious problem with violence against women. A team rushing to sign Hunt won’t help at all. There is almost no chance he plays again this season.