Liz Cheney Urges To ‘Fight Hard’ Against Democrats’ Socialist Ideas

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming sounded the alarm for Republicans to fight hard against socialist issues when Democrats take control of the House of Representatives after the new year.

Cheney dismissed the notion that elected representatives are not good people, while speaking Sunday to Fox News host Chris Wallace, but rather urged for a battle of ideas, especially in light of the recent election of socialists in the Democratic Party.

“There isn’t venom all the time. I’ve found that you can go and sit down next to anybody from any party. They’ve got an interesting story and they’re good people there for the right reasons,” Cheney said on “Fox News Sunday.” “Now, it is the truth, however, that we have big issues. We have a lot of Democrats now coming in who are socialists — I’m not exaggerating, they’re socialists.”

Cheney, who is the 3rd ranking Republican in the House, acknowledged when Democrats control the chamber during the next session, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who is likely to win the speakership, will be compelled to pivot further to the left as she pushes forward the Democratic policy agenda. (RELATED: Liz Cheney Slated To Become Top Ranking Female House Republican)

“I think it’s very important that we actually do have very aggressive and clear policy debates. We got to make sure that we understand the grave national security threat that’s out there, as well as the threat that we’re facing from the perspective of our debt,” the Wyoming congresswoman continued. “The socialist set of agendas and set of issues, which I think Leader Pelosi is probably going to be compelled to have to push forward, are ones that are going to be disastrous for the nation.”

“I think we’ve gotta fight, and fight hard on those issues,” Cheney said.

