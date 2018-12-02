Top Senate Intelligence Committee Dem Says They Have Sent ‘A Number Of Referrals’ To Mueller

Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner said the Senate Intelligence Committee has sent a number of referrals to special counsel Robert Mueller, in a Sunday interview.

“It signals one, that if you lie to Congress, and I was with our chairman, Chairman [Richard] Burr, on Friday when he said, ‘If you lie to Congress, we’re going to go after you. We’re going to make sure that gets referred.’ And we’ve made a number of referrals,” Warner, the committee’s ranking member, said on CBS News’ “Face The Nation” when asked about President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty Thursday to lying to Congress.

This comes two days after North Carolina GOP Sen. Burr said the committee had made referrals to Mueller, in regards to the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. (RELATED: Senate Intel Committee Has Made Criminal Referrals To Mueller, Chairman Reveals)

“We have made referrals to the special prosecutor,” Burr said at a forum held at the University of Texas in Austin Friday. “One instance just highlighted of late, is that the special prosecutor is using the transcripts of interviews that we have used in our committee to indict somebody for lying to Congress.”

Cohen is expected to be sentenced in two weeks in that case and his lawyers are asking he serve no jail time.

