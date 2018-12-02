Stormy Daniels Just Can’t Quit Michael Avenatti, Says They’ve ‘Sorted S**t Out’

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Adult entertainer Stormy Daniels announced that she and attorney Michael Avenatti had worked out their differences in a Sunday afternoon tweet.

“Pleased that Michael and I have sorted s**t out and we know the accounting is on the up and up,” she said. “We are going to kick ass together on two coasts tomorrow.”

Daniels had alleged just a week ago that Avenatti had not been forthcoming with information regarding their financial arrangements, and even accused him of filing a defamation suit on her behalf — but without her permission — against President Donald Trump.

“Michael has not treated me with the respect and deference an attorney should show to a client,” she said. “He has spoken on my behalf without my approval. He filed a defamation case against Donald Trump against my wishes.”

Avenatti responded, saying, “Onward and upward. To all the people that want to divide us for their own agendas: It is not going to happen!” He also announced his plans to put continued pressure on former Trump attorney Michael Cohen — who just reached a plea deal last week with special counsel Robert Mueller.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen exits Federal Court after entering a guilty plea in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

In addition, Avenatti shared that Daniels will be making an appearance in Washington, D.C. while he is presenting his case in a Los Angeles courtroom. (RELATED: Michael Avenatti Says His 2020 Chances Have Gone Up Since His Arrest)

