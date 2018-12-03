Avenatti After A Tough Couple Weeks In The Press: ‘F*ck The Haters’

Attorney Michael Avenatti has had a rollercoaster of a few weeks in which he’s positioned himself for a 2020 presidential bid, been arrested on a charge of domestic violence, been referred to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation in connection with his representation of Julie Swetnick and publicly sparred with his star client Stormy Daniels.

Avenatti appears unfazed by the controversies swirling around him, given his Monday response to a Washington Examiner reporter, in which he said: “I’m not going to let the bastards get me down. Fuck the haters.”

While many of Avenatti’s most loyal supporters have revealed they are “concerned about him,” Avenatti told Politico Sunday that he feels his 2020 chances have actually improved regardless of the circumstances.

“I think the field is shaping up to be even more advantageous for someone like me, not less,” the attorney said. “I think my chances have only gone up, not gone down.”

Show me a candidate who hasn’t hit the canvas or been counted out, and I’ll show you someone who can’t beat Donald Trump. Puff pieces and adoring adulation are not going to prepare you to win. Only the battle tested should apply in 2020. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) December 3, 2018

Although the Los Angeles district attorney’s office declined to charge Avenatti with a felony for his domestic violence arrest against his ex-girlfriend, Mareli Miniutti, the case was sent to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, in which he could still face misdemeanor charges.

The Examiner reported that a civil court hearing is scheduled for later in December involving the temporary restraining order granted for Miniutti.

Following his arrest, Avenatti found himself in a public feud with Daniels, who claimed Avenatti repeatedly refused to provide an accounting of funds expended for her case and added that she didn’t authorize Avenatti to file a defamation suit against President Donald Trump.

Daniels announced Sunday that the two have “sorted sh*t out” and are headed to the courts, which they did Monday regarding the “hush agreement” involving an affair she claims to have had with Trump in 2006 as well as negotiating how much Daniels owes Trump in legal fees after her dismissed defamation lawsuit against the him.

Pleased that Michael and I have sorted shit out and we know the accounting is on the up and up. We are going to kick ass together on two coasts tomorrow. #teamstormy — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) December 2, 2018

Avenatti will also appear in court Friday for a debtor’s examination in regards to unpaid child and spousal support, The Daily Beast reported. (RELATED: Stormy Daniels Just Can’t Quit Michael Avenatti, Says They’ve ‘Sorted Sh*t Out’)

Avenatti was also referred by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley to the Justice Department and FBI for investigation into their claims about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in October.

Follow Hanna on Twitter

Email tips to hanna@dailycallernewsfoundation.org

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.