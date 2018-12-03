Most Migrants Aren’t Truly Seeking Asylum And Should Take Refuge In Panama, Says Dan Bongino

Radio host and political commentator Dan Bongino said most migrants in the caravan at the U.S. southern border are not actually seeking asylum and should take refuge in Panama.

“We know now just from interviews of people on the ground and from historical results of asylum seekers that most of the people coming here are not, in fact, coming here for asylum,” Bongino said on “Fox & Friends” Monday.

“Some are, but not all,” he continued. (RELATED: Liz Cheney Urges Congress To Approve Border Wall Funds, Says There’s No Plan B)

Bongino said Democrats have been hypocritical on the issue of illegal immigration by bashing capitalism and then pushing America as a safe haven for illegal immigrants.

“We know that because a lot of people’s asylum claims are rejected. A matter of fact, the overwhelming majority are. Most people are coming here for economic opportunity,” he said. “Now, how does that lead into the hypocrisy on the left. Well the left, I’m not talking about all Democrats. I’m talking about the far left has done nothing over the past 30 or 40 years but bash capitalism as a means for economic prosperity. So you can’t have it both ways.”

“Either people in both countries that don’t practice capitalism are coming here for capitalism’s opportunities or they’re not,” he said. “So when you say to them, ‘Well why are they coming here? Oh they’re coming here for economic opportunity. Why? Because we’re the freest country on Earth. Then why are you bashing our economic system?'”

Bongino also said Panama is closer, wealthy and could provide economic opportunities for migrants seeking a better life.

“Panama is closer and probably has some opportunities there as well. But the left won’t admit that. That’s why … they constantly focus on ‘oh, they are coming here for asylum.’ Some are. Most of them are not,” he concluded.

