For The Third Time This Year, A Car Drives Through This Denver Restaurant

A car drove through a Denver restaurant called The Hornet over the weekend in a wild video shared Sunday by ABC KMGH Denver 7.

The most insane part wasn’t just the car wreck, but that it was the third time this year that something similar has happened and the second time it has happened in just the last two weeks.

Surveillance video posted on YouTube from the eatery shows the inside of the establishment, as bartender Kevin Clyde walked from the front to the back of the store just a few seconds before a BMW smashed through the front window and into the place. (RELATED: Shocking Surveillance Video Shows Man Beating Store Employees, Throwing Liquor Bottles During NYC Robbery Spree)

“I was standing where the car hit and as I walked away, the car entered the building,” Clyde explained. “Sounded like a complete explosion. Something that will stick with you the rest of your life.” (RELATED: Man Goes Viral For Hilariously Falling Into Famous River [WATCH])

“If I had just even hesitated, my life would not exist,” he added.

Concrete barriers had even been constructed by the city outside the shop after previous incidents. But it wasn’t enough, as the vehicle managed to somehow squeeze through an opening between the light post and barriers to cause the destruction.

The car went “right between the light post and the planter and proceeded right through our storefront,” owner Sean Workman explained.

According to the report, the wreck caused $60,000 worth of damage to the restaurant. Luckily, no one was injured in the crash.

The driver was arrested shortly after on suspicion of driving under the influence. His name has yet to be released.