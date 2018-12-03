Our College Football Gambling Picks Survive Conference Championship Weekend. Let’s Examine The Evidence

Ladies and gentlemen, we actually managed to come out ahead on our weekend college football gambling picks.

We entered conference championship weekend 30-34-1. Obviously, that’s not a great position to be in, but for the first time in a while, we didn’t get slaughtered.

The picks from the past weekend are below:

Washington (-5.5) vs. Utah: WIN

Oklahoma vs. Texas (+7.5): LOSS

Alabama vs. Georgia (+13): WIN

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh (+27.5): LOSS

Ohio State (-13) vs. Northwestern: WIN

Now, we’re locked in at 33-36-1. That still isn’t great or anywhere where I want us to be. However, we’re still in the running with plenty of bowl games looming on the horizon.

We must buckle down, strap in and prepare for war on the gambling fronts. This is what separates the boys from the men, the men from the heroes and the heroes from the legends. We want to be legends, and that’s what I have every intention of doing. (RELATED: Georgia Loses To Alabama After One Of The Dumbest Play Calls In Football History)

This past weekend, Ohio State was essentially a lock, as was Georgia at +13. Props to me for recognizing they were the smart games to choose.

As for Texas and Pitt, we all make mistakes. Don’t hate me forever. What we have to focus on now is racking it up as the bowl games start filtering downwards.

Check back in a couple weeks to get all of my picks. Trust me, we’re going to be riding in nice and high before this circus comes to an end. Have I ever let any of you down before? Didn’t think so. Let’s get this rodeo on its way.