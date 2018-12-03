The College Football Playoff Committee Got It Wrong. Here’s Why

The College Football Playoff committee fell short of their mandate on Sunday.

The mandate of the committee was to pick the four best teams in the country. They failed. The four best teams in the country are as follows:

Alabama Clemson Georgia Notre Dame

The four teams the committee picked are:

Alabama Clemson Notre Dame Oklahoma

Anybody who objectively watched Saturday’s epic SEC championship battle between Alabama and Georgia could tell that they were watching two of the best four best teams in the country. Everybody except the committee, apparently. (RELATED: 2018 SEC Championship Review: The Stuff Of Legends)

Heck, the 2018 Crimson Tide might be the best team in the history of college football, and the Bulldogs dominated them for three quarters. Alabama’s injuries certainly played a role in the early outcomes of the game, but that doesn’t make Georgia’s dominance any less impressive.

Oklahoma was awarded the fourth spot over Georgia, despite the Bulldogs having beaten a better Sooners‘ team in the Rose Bowl last season and clearly having a more complete team better.

The politics of picking another SEC team in the Playoff would have been rough. It would have sparked seething letters from athletic directors, politicians and university presidents. It may have even been unfair to both Oklahoma and Ohio State, who won their respective conferences with a 12-1 record.

So be it. The committee’s job isn’t to play politics or arbitrate fairness. It’s to pick the four best teams in college football in a tournament to end the season.

Georgia clearly proved that they were one of the top four teams in the country when they dominated Alabama for three quarters. They proved it by being one of only two teams in the country to beat three top 25 teams away from home.

It’s a shame the college football playoff committee didn’t have the guts to do the right thing.

