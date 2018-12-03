Internet Has A Stage 5 Meltdown After DJ Asks World’s Best Female Soccer Player To Twerk [WATCH]

French DJ and music producer Martin Solveig found himself in hot water Monday after a video of him asking soccer superstar Ada Hegerberg to perform a provocative dance move onstage went viral.

The incident took place this weekend when Hegerberg and Solveig were sharing a stage. After Hegerberg accepted the first ever prestigious women’s Ballon d’Or Award, presented by France Football, Solveig congratulated her and asked her if she knew how to, or wanted to twerk. She refused, and the internet went ballistic.

Watch the awkward moment below:

Absolute trash: French DJ Martin Solveig asks Ada Hegerberg to twerk after receiving the first women’s Ballon d’Or award. (Love her response, though.) This is the crap female athletes deal with on a daily basis around the world.pic.twitter.com/y2TLe3v4u9 — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) December 3, 2018

The man in the audience shaking his head is French soccer superstar Kylian Mbappe. The internet picked up on his reaction, with many calling Solveig sexist for his request.

kylian mbappe’s reaction is all of our reaction, mans couldn’t believe it pic.twitter.com/gHfR71TPag — A West (@ayyy_west) December 3, 2018

Mbappe reaction says it all. The guy is disgusted and Ada Hegerberg is extremely uncomfortable. — Alex Fraser-Odin (@ItsFraserOdin) December 3, 2018

Pathetic from @martinsolveig. Beyond disgusting. — Jeremy Pond (@JeremyPond) December 3, 2018

Solveig later apologized for the firestorm, saying he didn’t mean to offend anyone and that he is only “respectful” with women.

Watch his apology below:

Sincere apologies to the one I may have offended. My point was : I don’t invite women to twerk but dance on a Sinatra song. Watch the full sequence People who have followed me for 20 years know how respectful I am especially with women pic.twitter.com/pnZX8qvl4R — Martin Solveig (@martinsolveig) December 3, 2018

