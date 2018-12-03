Internet Has A Stage 5 Meltdown After DJ Asks World’s Best Female Soccer Player To Twerk [WATCH]

Jena Greene | Reporter

French DJ and music producer Martin Solveig found himself in hot water Monday after a video of him asking soccer superstar Ada Hegerberg to perform a provocative dance move onstage went viral.

The incident took place this weekend when Hegerberg and Solveig were sharing a stage. After Hegerberg accepted the first ever prestigious women’s Ballon d’Or Award, presented by France Football, Solveig congratulated her and asked her if she knew how to, or wanted to twerk. She refused, and the internet went ballistic.

The man in the audience shaking his head is French soccer superstar Kylian Mbappe. The internet picked up on his reaction, with many calling Solveig sexist for his request.

Solveig later apologized for the firestorm, saying he didn’t mean to offend anyone and that he is only “respectful” with women.

