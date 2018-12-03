FBI Agents Raid Atlantic City Mayor’s Home, Seize Electronics

FBI agents raided the home of first-term Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. Monday, just days after footage was released of Gilliam brawling with a local city councilman.

A group of FBI agents were seen leaving Gilliam’s home in Atlantic City, New Jersey, carrying boxes, a computer and a printer, The Associated Press reported.

IRS agents were also reportedly on the scene, but agents wouldn’t reveal what initiated the raid.

Federal agents Unloading boxes from mayor of Atlantic City Frank Gilliam’s house in raid pic.twitter.com/qtvLyDmkf3 — Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) December 3, 2018

“We are here in an official capacity, executing a search warrant. That’s all we can say,” FBI Agent Jessica Weisman told reporters on the scene.

Gilliam, a Democrat, was seen leaving his home in his Mercedes-Benz after avoiding questions from the press.

AC Mayor Frank Gilliam left in his Mercedes SUV dodging questions from reporters after The IRS & FBI searched his Atlantic City home … more on @6abc at 4&6 … FBI won’t reveal details of the search warrant. pic.twitter.com/iXlfCdSm3x — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) December 3, 2018

The New Jersey attorney general’s office released footage Thursday of a video in which Gilliam is involved in a fight with Atlantic City Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy outside the Golden Nugget Casino in New Jersey on Nov. 11.

The video shows about five men and two women scuffling and throwing punches in what appears to be a parking lot. One of the women can be seen trying to restrain Gilliam before he gets hit with a punch by an unidentified man. (RELATED: Atlantic City Mayor Caught On Surveillance Camera Brawling With Local City Councilman)

Golden Nugget security eventually broke up the fight.

Surveillance video shows Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy in a brawl outside the Golden Nugget Casino earlier this month. Some residents called the encounter an embarrassment. https://t.co/QvdJT7AuUC pic.twitter.com/QPIFSu4XME — ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2018

Gilliam and Fauntleroy will not face charges over the incident, but are set to appear in a courtroom in North Wildwood on Dec. 11.

A judge tossed a criminal complaint against Gilliam in April over an alleged theft of a $10,000 check from the Atlantic City Democratic Committee, according to the AP.

Gilliam said the check deposit was a mistake, and returned the money.

