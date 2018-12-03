Ivanka Wows In Black Dress And Boots At Workforce Development Event

Ivanka Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a terrific black dress and matching boots at a workforce development event in northern Virginia Monday.

The first daughter posted a series of snaps on Instagram showing her wearing the long-sleeve number with a scoop neck that went down to her knees. She captioned the post:

Today I joined Secretaries DeVos, Ross and Acosta and Swiss Federal Councillor for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, which will build on our Admin’s workforce development strategy and encourage Swiss companies with US operations to invest in America’s workers! Thank you to the 20+ Swiss companies that signed our #PledgeToAmericasWorkers and together created NEW opportunities for 40,000+ Americans.

A few other shots from the day’s event have also surfaced on social media.

Over the weekend, Ivanka turned heads once more in an off-the-shoulder, white pantsuit, which she paired with black high heels as she was welcomed at the Colon Theatre in Buenos Aires by Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri and his wife Juliana Awada as part of an event during the G20 summit.

US President Donald Trump (C) calls her daughter White House adviser Ivanka Trump to join her wife US First Lady Melania Trump (3-L), Argentina's President Mauricio Macri (2-L) and his wife Argentina's First Lady Juliana Awada (L), prior to a gala at the Colon Theater in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018 in the sidelines of the G20 Leader's Summit. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump (C) calls her daughter White House adviser Ivanka Trump to join her wife US First Lady Melania Trump (3-L), Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri (2-L) and his wife Argentina’s First Lady Juliana Awada (L). (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

White House advisors Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are welcomed by Argentina's first lady Juliana Awada upon arriving at the Colon Theatre for a gala in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

White House advisors Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are welcomed by Argentina’s first lady Juliana Awada upon arriving at the Colon Theatre for a gala in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

