Ivanka Wows In Black Dress And Boots At Workforce Development Event

Ivanka Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a terrific black dress and matching boots at a workforce development event in northern Virginia Monday.

The first daughter posted a series of snaps on Instagram showing her wearing the long-sleeve number with a scoop neck that went down to her knees. She captioned the post:

Today I joined Secretaries DeVos, Ross and Acosta and Swiss Federal Councillor for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, which will build on our Admin’s workforce development strategy and encourage Swiss companies with US operations to invest in America’s workers! Thank you to the 20+ Swiss companies that signed our #PledgeToAmericasWorkers and together created NEW opportunities for 40,000+ Americans.

(RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Dec 3, 2018 at 9:03am PST

A few other shots from the day’s event have also surfaced on social media.

Pleased to join @IvankaTrump, @BetsyDeVosED, @SecretaryAcosta and Swiss Economics Minister @_BR_JSA at today’s MOU signing on #apprenticeships. This agreement provides an opportunity for the U.S. to apply on a broad scale the best practices from the Swiss apprenticeship system. pic.twitter.com/4BdSUrsKAb — Sec. Wilbur Ross (@SecretaryRoss) December 3, 2018

Drei US-Minister – @BetsyDeVosED, @SecretaryRoss, @SecretaryAcosta – unterzeichnen mit mir ein MoU für Zusammenarbeit in der Berufsbildung. Mit dabei ist auch @IvankaTrump, die ich hier zum zweiten Mal treffe. JSA pic.twitter.com/ICHqXYjLHu — J N Schneider-Ammann (@_BR_JSA) December 3, 2018

Trois ministres américains (Betsy deVos, Alexander Acosta, Wilbur Ross) et un ministre suisse (Johann Schneider-Ammann). Mais c’est la fille et conseillère du Président qui mène les discussions. pic.twitter.com/YPWxpcLnwJ — Philippe Revaz (@PhilippeRevaz) December 3, 2018

Over the weekend, Ivanka turned heads once more in an off-the-shoulder, white pantsuit, which she paired with black high heels as she was welcomed at the Colon Theatre in Buenos Aires by Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri and his wife Juliana Awada as part of an event during the G20 summit.