LaVar Ball Reveals Predictable Truth About His Relationship With LeBron James [WATCH]

LaVar Ball and LeBron James aren’t best friends.

The outspoken Ball patriarch, 51, told TMZ that he keeps his distance from LeBron James now that the two are in Los Angeles together. It's just easier that way.

“I really don’t have a relationship with LeBron,” he told TMZ Sunday. “I like it. He ain’t done nothing bad to me, I ain’t done nothing bad to him. So, as long as we good, we’ll be all right.”

This isn’t the first report that LaVar and LeBron have been keeping their distance. Back in October, Los Angeles Times reporter Bill Plaschke indicated LaVar’s fear/respect of LeBron James has been keeping the typically brash patriarch mute.

Plaschke said with regard to LaVar’s notable silence:

I think what worked was LeBron James. He actually saw a guy who is bigger and more status than (him). He didn’t think Magic Johnson had the current status among the sporting public to stand him down, but LeBron does. And I think LeBron’s presence finally shut up LaVar. And he got scared. He said ‘maybe the Lakers don’t have the guts to trade my son. LeBron’ll sure trade my son, so I better keep my mouth shut.

Whatever it is, it’s working.

